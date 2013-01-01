Book & Materials A system to help you build and launch a web application with less pain and fewer mistakes.

Building and running a web application sounds great, right? Waterfalls of recurring revenue. Work from anywhere. Create all day long.

But what's really involved? How long will take? What's the first step? How much will it cost? What's it really like? Let's talk about that.

Read the book on the web for free right here. No strings attached. Or check out the projections worksheet to help figure out your budget and expenses.

You’d like to build a web app but aren’t sure where to start. For every question you have, there’s two more you don’t know to ask. There’s a lot to know, and it's overwhelming.

Design. Development. Support. Validation. Funding. Pricing. Billing. Email. Spam. Fraud. Chargebacks. Marketing. Hosting. Background processing. Monitoring. Alerting. Backups. Release management. Downtime.

You’re already an expert in some areas, but there’s a handful of other areas you’re unsure about.

That’s ok. We can fix that.

Starting & Sustaining will help you make more informed decisions and save you days or weeks by avoiding the mistakes I made.

(It also gives you $900+ worth of discounts to help keep costs down in the early days, but I’m getting ahead of myself.)

An illustration of the checklist, book, and spreadsheet.
This is the first book I’ve ever eagerly awaited, and I was blown away by a draft Garrett sent me. Buy this right now. Brennan Dunn Founder of RightMessage

Howdy. I'm Garrett Dimon, and I spent eight years building and supporting a web application as a sole founder. About five years in, a minor surgery set some things in motion. A few years later, I sold the business and had my left leg amputated below my knee. Don’t worry, though. I’m doing great!

It was a wild ride for sure, but it was a journey that gave me tons of insight. Losing a leg and going through months of due diligence while selling your business is a painfully fun way to gain perspective and understand what you did right, and what you did wrong.

I ended up joining another SaaS company working on several other products and learning even more about what it takes to build a successfal SaaS business.

The result of this wild ride?

I gained the kind of insight that might normally cost an arm and a leg. Thankfully, I got it half price, and now I’d like to pass it on to you so you can benefit.

If Starting & Sustaining doesn't help you save enough time and money to more than cover the cost of buying it. Just let me know. I’ll give you a full refund.

Photo of Garrett Garrett
@garrettdimon

Just started a SaaS company or are considering it? This new book from @garrettdimon is loaded with practical advice. Dave Greiner Cofounder of Campaign Monitor

Starting & Sustaining won’t help you become an expert in everything. Instead, it focuses on two things to give you enough context recognize the gaps in your expertise so you can learn how to fill the gaps or team up with experts who can help.

It’s operational—not technical. Starting & Sustaining won’t teach you to code. There’s not a line of code in the book. It will, however, help you understand how to build and run a robust and sustainable software business from scratch.

It’s informative—not instructive. Your business will be unique. Every business is. Starting & Sustaining won't prescribe a specific way to build your business. Instead, it serves as your trail guide. It won’t tell you which path to take, but it will give you the information you need in order to decide which path is right for you.

You must read this book if you are starting a SaaS business. Packed with advice and lessons learned by Garrett. Chris Nagele Cofounder of Wildbit

What kind of questions will it help with?

While it won't outright answer the questions, it will give you plenty of context so you can make a great decision for your business.

These are just some of the high-level topics we’ll address. There’s an incredible amount of subtlety and prioritization that comes into play so you can decide where and how to spend your time and make the biggest impact on your business.

As an early stage start-up founder myself, I'm finding all of Garrett's insights extremely helpful. It's saved us hours of disruption, and wasted time. If you are ready to take your idea, or side project to the next level and beyond, do yourself a favour and grab a copy. Worth every penny. James Deer Founder of GatherContent

It's so much more than a book…

Reading the book will get you a long ways, but it can't cover every detail. That’s where the other resources come in. The projections worksheet is freely available as a Google Sheets document, and the web-based version of the book is freely available to read and share chapters as well.

So what are the pieces of Starting & Sustaining?

1. A Book
An illustration of Starting & Sustaining on a tablet.

At 70 chapters and more than 90,000 words, the book covers a lot of ground, but don't take my word for it. Take a look at the table of contents where you can read any chapter online. (I suggest the payment processing chapter.) It's availabe in Kindle (.mobi), iBooks (.epub), and PDF formats. (Or if you're really low on funds, every chapter is available to read online for free.)

2. An Audiobook
An illustration of Starting & Sustaining on a mobile device audio player.

Narrated and edited by yours truly, the audibook is just over ten hours of SaaS advice that's great for listening to on your commute to the day job as you make plans for launching your business. It makes a great companion to refresh your memory around the concepts in the book.

3. A Playbook
An illustration of a checklist.

A book is great, but sometimes it's hard to remember all of the little details once you sit down to get to work. The playbook provides an exhaustive checklist of the countless details that are easy to forget. What started as a short checklist accidentally evolved into 20,000 words of actionable advice. It's almost a book unto itself.

4. $900+ in Discounts, Credits, and Hookups
An illustration of a PDF of discount information.

As an added bonus, I reached out to a handful of other products that I use and highly recommend to pull together $900+ worth of discounts from 16 products to help lower the costs (and more than pay for the cost of Starting & Sustaining).

5. A Worksheet
An illustration of a blank custom spreadsheet.

Reading advice is one thing, but you still have to run the numbers. The worksheet makes that process easier with a jumpstart on your financial planning. The best part? You don't even have to buy the book. It's free on Google Sheets right now. No strings attached.

6. Podcast
An illustration of Starting & Sustaining on a mobile device audio player.

Starting & Sustaining isn't just about my experience, and the podcast covers those additoinal perspective as a series of interviews with other folks from the SaaS world focusing primarily on trials and tribulations and overcoming challenges. The podcast was on hold for a few months while I focused on finishing the book, but it's back now.

For those looking to get into SaaS applications: Starting and Sustaining by Garrett is a must read. Nathan Barry Founder of ConvertKit

Let's talk discounts, credits, and hookups…

The full package includes more than enough value to pay for it several times over. These are all products that I used or unflinchingly stand by. And all of the teams that give great support and go out of their way to take great care of customers. You'll be in great hands with any of them.

As you might imagine, the discounts are all limited to new customers for each product/service, but if you're just getting started, these discounts can make your first year a whole lot less expensive.



The Complete Package

An illustration of the checklist, book, and spreadsheet.

Book (Kindle, iBooks, and PDF), Audiobook (m4b), Playbook, and Discounts ($900+ in savings on products and services). The Projections Worksheet and web version of the book are included and free for everyone.

Just the Audiobook

An illustration of Starting & Sustaining on a mobile device audio player.

Just the Book

An illustration of Starting & Sustaining on an iPad.


Questions

Do you offer refunds?
Absolutely. I only ask that if you request a refund, you share specifics about how it didn’t meet your expectations so I can make any necessary changes or improvements to clarify and avoid confusion for future visitors.
Is it a technical book?
While the book covers some technical topics at a high level, it is written for a non-technical audience. It's operational rather than technical, and it's informative rather than instructive. It's about sharing insights about building a team, supporting and marketing a product, considerations for payments and billing, customer support, and much more. Then it's up to you how to apply those insights to your business.
What topics does it cover?
The short version is that it covers all of the topics of building, launching, running, supporting, and even selling a SaaS business. For more detail you can browse the table of contents and skim some chapters before buying the whole book.
Do you offer team licenses or bulk pricing?
Absolutely. There’s a version for teams of 2 or 3 for $149 $129 and a version for teams of 4 or 5 for $349 $299 . If you have a larger team than that and would like a bulk discount, just email me, and I’ll set one up for you.
My situation/geography/conversion rate makes the price unaffordable. Do you offer any discounts?
While there’s not a discount per se, you can pay with a Postcard. (Huge thanks to Avdi Grimm for the idea.) Simply email me and let me know that you’d prefer to pay with a Postcard, and we’ll get it sorted out.
How different is the second edition from the first edition?
They share some content, but this second edition about 150% longer and covers topics and lessons that I learned during the due diligence process of selling Sifter as well as insights about the process of selling a SaaS business. It's also available in more formats, and the additional resources are all new and significantly upgraded as well.
I bought the first edition. Do I get a discount on the second edition?
Absolutely. You should have received the details via email, but if you haven’t, email me and let me know the email address you originally used to purchase, and I’ll send you the details for the discount.
I’ve been using Starting and Sustaining to help me launch my new web apps, and it’s a great resource. Scott Nixon Cofounder of Meal Mentor
